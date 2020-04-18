Toussaint McCall, Mike Spenser, Wolfman Jack : Nothing Takes The Place Of You | The Immortal Jukebox | Opinion

The Immortal Jukebox A5 It’s dark when you set off for another shift at the plant and it’s dark when you get back to this dark room in the boarding house held together with flak…

Another great post from one of the web’s greatest music bloggers.

I had to dig a little bit into the archives to find this one. But that’s not totally true. Like many things, I believe I was just sort of ‘guided’ to this post and accordingly liked it very much.

Some would say my choice of date from the archives was ‘random’ but I don’t fully believe in the idea of randomness. We’re so conditioned by science that not too many people step back to consider the fact that the notion of randomness is a social construct—that is, an idea.

True, sometimes events seem random. And statistics seem to support the idea; for example, if we flip a coin a thousand times chances are we’ll get pretty close to 500 x 2. But statistics do not really account for individual instances. Why a head now and a tail then? (Let’s momentarily disregard those who say both appear in parallel universes…)

Okay, enough philosophy!

To get back to the post at hand, I was new to this song but did enjoy it very much. What I really liked, however, was Wolfman Jack’s ‘intro’ which is not really an intro because it goes through the whole song.

Who else could pull that off like the Wolfman?

As a kid, I was fortunate to hear Wolfman Jack on CKFH, a local AM station that (back then) was all about pop music. I was young and naive and didn’t realize the show was syndicated. I thought perhaps the Wolfman’s career was on the skids and he’d accepted an invitation to do a Toronto station.

Now with people like John Tesh hitting our airwaves on CHFI FM, I understand better. Wolfman Jack was just huge.

I adore him! Nobody makes me laugh like Wolfman Jack. Not on radio, anyhow. 🙂