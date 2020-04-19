Going into deep compression

Compression over depression

No that’s not a typo in the title of this post. It’s meant to say compression and not depression. While some may find staying indoors depressing I’ve lived this way for quite a few years so it’s not that much of a change for me.

True, I must be ultra-cautious which is a drag. Every morning I wake up and have to gear up to putting on a face-covering just to make coffee or do the dishes. But I’m getting used to it.

In fact, sometimes I empathize with how it must have been for ancient Biblical-era women and, indeed, how some contemporary Muslim women might feel today.

We can learn from just about anything.

One of the hobbies I’ve been pursuing is learning music production, and taking my time doing so.

This morning I spent several hours figuring out the finer points of “compression” which is a widely used technique for leveling out mixes. Tony Visconti (producer of David Bowie) apparently is a big champion of compression and sometimes I think he takes it a bit too far. Listen to the album The Next Day and you’ll see what I mean. Or maybe I just bought a bum CD that sounded flat and overly compressed. Who knows.

I’m trying to strike a balance among audio dynamics, clarity, oomph, cohesiveness, and consistency. It gets incredibly complicated… like trying to figure out a complex, interactive physics equation or computer program. But now is the time because I have more time.

What hobbies are you engaging in to ‘compress’ instead of ‘depress’ your days?

I think it’s a good idea to do something. Even if it’s basket weaving. Just do something. Sitting around worrying could afflict you just as much as any virus. In fact, worry and stress often contribute to getting sick in the first place.

Do something indoors my friends. Be well.