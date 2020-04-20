Well, it sounds like crap…

… I’m talking about an instrumental I’ve been working on.

In my bedroom, it sounded just fine. I had it all mixed so it seemed right in the confines of a rather small room.

Sometimes I trust that mix and just post it without checking further. But with this tune, I felt I should check downstairs through bigger speakers and a more open listening space.

Yuk.

The piano sounded clangy and tinny, the ‘pads’ (atmospheric sounds) too glitchy and the chording (Supertramp-style piano) had unacceptable distortion levels.

So what to do?

I suppose one can only expect so much with freeware instruments. Some say stay away from them altogether because it’s just a waste of time. But I really enjoy working on music. However, I’m currently not in a zone to spend a small fortune on pro instruments (and more hardware to drive it all).

One thing I could do is milk the demo versions of pro digital instruments for as much decent sound as they’ll provide. Some work for 15 minutes before cutting out. Others half an hour.

Hardly conducive to relaxed, meditative music making!

But I don’t know what else to do.

I refuse to hit the ‘high seas’ if you get my drift. We’ll leave that for Bjorn Ironside. That would be spiritually unhealthy and probably virus begetting (of the inorganic type).

So I’m at a bit of an impasse. Perhaps I’ll try some different free piano instruments and see how that goes.

They say it’s the journey, not the destination. Still, music should at least sound good!

Oh well, it’s giving me blogging material. In case you haven’t noticed, I’ll post just about any silly story these days. I find it refreshing to get my tale out there, especially in these unusual times. 😊

Peace be with you all. 👍✨🙏