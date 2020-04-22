Though the coronavirus has caused havoc and widespread economic damage, it has had other big impacts: less pollution, less threatened wildlife in time for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Here are some of the top 10 ways.

Source: 7 ways the planet has gotten better since the coronavirus shutdown

Opinion:

Providing we survive, I believe we can also benefit spiritually from this calamity. Adversity can be a great teacher if we’re willing to listen.

Some folks just get bitter or weird when they don’t get what they want. Others rise to the challenge, adapt and discover whole new vistas of insight and experience.

What will be your course?

I made my choice a long time ago. 🙏💫🤞