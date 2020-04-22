Remembering American Folk Musician John Prine

A few weeks ago I heard that John Prine was battling the coronavirus. Since then I got carried away with my own pursuits and heard nothing further. So last night I wondered how he was doing and checked on the internet.

Sadly, he passed away on April 7.

My first listen to his material was in the ‘sunroom’ in my childhood home. The sunroom was directly over the garage, sort of like an add-on to the old three-story house.

My parents were away in England and my sibs were taking care of me, the youngest of five. The sunroom had a stereo, records, and books, so even as a young boy, I liked the vibe and hung out there often.

One of the records I listened to was the one pictured above. And “Flag Decal” is one of the songs I remember. In a disquieting way, it seems to make sense today, even though it was originally about what many regarded as the senseless US involvement in the Vietnam War.

Last night I heard this newer version of the song, which was originally written when Prine worked as a mail main. In other words, Prine was the real deal, pulling himself up from nowhere, not some privileged poser who never would have had a music career in the first place were they not born with superstar and/or filthy rich parents.

Like fine wine, “Flag Decal” just gets better with age.

May John Prine rest in peace and hopefully shine a little light on us struggling musicians down here!

I’ll close with another of my favorite childhood folk tunes from the same era. It didn’t hit the US charts but I bet John Prine would have heard it.