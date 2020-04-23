We didn’t see it coming because it didn’t come from the place we were taught it would come. In other words, our predator didn’t try to attack us from above, like through artificial intelligence or aliens. Instead, it has made a sneak attack from below.

Source: A Pandemic Promise: Welcome Back to the Food Chain of Life

Opinion:

This is a really good article that sort of syncs with some thoughts I had yesterday. But it’s missing something.

It syncs because I was thinking about how we cannot ignore our bodies and simply try to pray the virus away. We must pay attention to the physical details to minimize risk. However, to ignore the spiritual aspect robs us of what makes us authentically human.

We are not just a conglomeration of cells located somewhere in the food chain. This is a reductionistic error that many psychologists and psychiatrists make. Yes, we have physical bodies. And yes they must be cared for. But a world without God is just… the world. And that’s a sad place to be. If we invest everything in the world we often end up bitter and disappointed when the world no longer titillates our senses.

That’s where true spirituality comes in. We can lose just about everything down here and still be happy. Incredible but true. Not easy but possible. It’s just a matter of perspective.

Are our noses stuck in the dirt like so many materialists? If so, we probably won’t be happy for too long. Life tends to lead us into circumstances where we must face everything we’ve been ignoring and take responsibility for all the blame we’ve been shuffling onto other people.

At that point, the light and grace of God will try to help. Will we be open to it?

Let’s hope so.