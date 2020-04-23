Pulling out all the stops – J.S. Bach -Toccata & Fugue in D-minor – Stephanuskerk Hasselt”

Listening to this last night I got the feeling, one I’ve had many times, that Bach has a pipeline to God. Beethoven and Mozart are great but Bach seems like the “raw” file, as it were. (Photographers will know that a “raw” file is a basic format before a camera coverts it into jpg or some other condensed format).

It’s a silly analogy. And we could say Beethoven and Mozart are just as close to God but coming through different cultural filters. Bach was a Protestant (Lutheran) German and apparently very strict with his students. His ‘pipeline’ to God has a definite Germanic flavor.

I know all that.

But still, listen to this and see if you agree.

There’s something about Bach that just blows away all the others.

Keep the faith, my friends. 🙏👰💫