Brave Browser – More Geeky Tales and Tips from the unofficial ‘King of Freeware’

Intro

Normally I would post this kind of stuff at my personal blog, michaelwclark.com, but these are unusual times and most of the news is about the pandemic. Alt news seems somewhat ancillary today. We all just want to get back to normal and laugh and love in the sun, right?

The Tale

Well, we’re not quite there yet so I’m going back into my contemplative days, which I guess really began in India, or just before then. If I were in India I’d probably be playing with an animal that happened to stray into my bedroom but since there are no wild animals in North Toronto – not fit for inside, anyhow – I am spending a bit more time goofing around with old computers.

I currently have two set up and am testing out different wifi dongles with different browsers. The wifi dongles came from Amazon, pre-pandemic, and some cost less than two dollars. But that’s a story for another day.

The Tips

A long time ago I tested out Brave Browser for iPad2 and found it helped speed things up but also crashed too much.

Brave no longer works for iPad2 but I did find a new version that installs on Linux (Lubuntu 64 bit). Brave also installs on most major operating systems.

My test – I am using Brave to write this – is on an old Linux based computer with an antiquated processor benchmarked around 500. A decent i5 benchmark these days goes up into the high thousands, so a benchmark of 500 really is a joke.

Nevertheless, Brave is making this old AMD computer functional for light news, YouTube and blogging. It also handles extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Amazing.

The secret to Brave is its ad-blocker. It just blocks all ads, which speeds up page load times.

If by chance you feel guilty about not paying for your internet use by not consuming ads, you can disable that feature. You can also disable it by degrees, which really is great.

Also, if the ad-blockers break a web site you can easily disable them all with just one toggle to get things loading right.

I am not a security expert but from what I’ve read Brave Browser is legit. I would not use it for shopping but for casual use, why not?

My suggestion – Check it out if you have an old computer sitting around and would like to inject a bit more life into it.

Disclaimer – Do so at your own risk! 😺