Genius of the Modern World, Ep. 3 – Freud | TVO.org | + Opinion

Bettany Hughes travels to Vienna on the trail of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.

Source: Ep. 3 – Freud | TVO.org

Opinion:

This is a slick, well-rounded production that fills in some of the gaps left over from my initially enthusiastic, later lukewarm, interest in Freud.

Early in life I found Jung far more relevant so sort of passed over some of the Freud details. Growing older, however, I can appreciate that yes, Freud… you were a genius!

I hope viewers outside of Ontario are able to get this. If not, it appears to be on Netflix and other content providers around the world.