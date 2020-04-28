Earthpages.org

Genius of the Modern World, Ep. 3 – Freud | TVO.org | + Opinion


Bettany Hughes travels to Vienna on the trail of Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis.

Image via TVO

Source: Ep. 3 – Freud | TVO.org

Opinion:

This is a slick, well-rounded production that fills in some of the gaps left over from my initially enthusiastic, later lukewarm, interest in Freud.

Early in life I found Jung far more relevant so sort of passed over some of the Freud details. Growing older, however, I can appreciate that yes, Freud… you were a genius!

I hope viewers outside of Ontario are able to get this. If not, it appears to be on Netflix and other content providers around the world.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.