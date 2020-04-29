April 29, 2020April 29, 2020 Earthpages.org What are the best ways to practice forgiveness and letting go of resentment? : Christianity | Opinion What are the best ways to practice forgiveness and letting go of resentment? from Christianity Opinion: Probably not for everyone (although it could be), I found the discussion that follows this embed helpful. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related