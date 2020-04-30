Donald Trump tweets attack on ‘dirty cop’ James Comey after new documents on Michael Flynn | Daily Mail Online | Opinion

President Donald Trump spent Thursday morning in tweet storm defending Michael Flynn, arguing his former aide was badly treated by officials, including ‘dirty cop’ James Comey.

Source: Donald Trump tweets attack on ‘dirty cop’ James Comey after new documents on Michael Flynn | Daily Mail Online

The Irony

I’m posting this story today not because I give a hoot about the small details of US politics but because the headline made me chuckle. And these days, we all need something to laugh about.

Here’s a man who once said something to the effect of Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get along with Russia? now trashing the ‘bad cop’ Comey.

Irony?

I think so.

Now don’t get me wrong. I try to stay open-minded about Russia. I have met many sweet Russians on and off the web. Vlad is not the same thing as the average Russian person. However, Vlad does seem to have an iron grip on that country, which is a shame.

Comey? To me, he’s just a guy who overestimated his abilities. Probably no better or worse than any other CIA, FBI, crook or politician. There are links among these social spheres, btw… just in case you’ve had your head in the sand for the last 100 years or so, ever since the mobs began organizing during prohibition.

Who’s Worse?

Living in Canada I’m continually flipping back and forth between US and Canadian TV news stations. Each has elements I like and dislike. Neither satisfy.

Just like The States, we have our more Conservative and Liberal outlets. But I think the Liberals have a bit more sway with the average person up here.

So what’s worse? Trump’s bombastic b.s. or Trudeau’s Orwellian Newspeak?

At least Trump is amusing. Although I’m glad he’s not my national leader.

Trudeau, on the other hand, is like a how-to manual for run-of-the-mill social workers and other low-end auxillaries who want to sound ‘professional.’ His dull, politically correct speech with stock words and phrases like “inappropriate” and “moving forward” make him a candidate for the most lackluster speaker of all time.

Like it or not, it is what it is. But for mere entertainment value, Trump gets my vote.