More ways to pass the time, save time

Several years ago I tried out Puffin Browser on some mobile devices and was pleased to see how it revived an old iPad. The free version of Puffin is no longer supported on iOS but the Android app is even better than it used to be.

If you have an old Android phone or tablet that’s not too powerful, try Puffin. It passes you data through its cloud servers before it hits your screen. So all the heavy lifting is done outside your device. For me, this can speed up loading times to over 3x that of Chrome for Android.

Sites that used to hang become functional again. And Puffin runs videos too.

The only cautionary note I would have is that because Puffin goes through its cloud servers, you might want to think twice before entering any sensitive passwords. But for simply browsing news and shopping sites while signed out it’s almost miraculous how it speeds things up.

Try it and see!