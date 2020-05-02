An expert warns there is “nothing more valuable” in the world today than a way to prevent the disease.

Source: Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets – BBC News

Opinion:

If a massive asteroid was heading for Earth and our extinction was certain, warring nations and factions would probably still be bickering right up ’till the last, fateful minute.

New Age ideas about global peace are nice but the reality of the human condition is that we are an imperfect, quarrelsome species. Just look at history. Or the news for that matter.

It seems we each have a heavenly ‘seed’ or possibility to enter into an angelic afterlife. But around that potential, we also exhibit a lot of heavy psychological stuff. Each person’s baggage arguably comes from their upbringing, ancestry, and perhaps spiritual connections.

A Muslim is convinced Allah is the way. A Christian, Christ. Pious Jews dislike both, believing their scriptures get it right.

Those are just the three ‘religions of the book,’ as they are often called. We also have many variations, like contemporary offshoots from the cult of Samaria or the modern-day Samaritans, for instance (these two groups are not the same).

Each group has a particular set of experiences and limits. And it’s these limits that bring us into conflict.

You will note that I haven’t even touched on Asian and other world religions. But religion is not the only factor. In fact, some say religious difference is not really to blame but simply the different personality configurations that make us individually unique and all too often, unfriendly toward others.

As I say, we each possess a heavenly component but the heavier, more opinionated material, regardless of how it becomes entrenched in the psyche, is what really makes us disagree.

Can we discern the denser, relatively rigid patterns in our own psychology or are we allowing ourselves to be lead around by them?

This, I think, is a central question and important in our quest to becoming truly free.