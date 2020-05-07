Warhol. The artist lives on in popular culture through enduring images—the Marilyns, Elvises and Campbell’s Soup cans of early ’60s pop art—and one ironic line: “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.”

Source: Andy Warhol: The artist who eclipsed Picasso

Opinion:

Andy Warhol eclipses Pablo Picasso? Hmmm. I dunno.

To me, that’s sort of like comparing Elton John to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Both could tickle the keys and were great composers but were as different as the grass and sky above it.

Picasso was an abstract genius. His insights into human nature, the psyche and the world around us risked everything. Not surprisingly the twisted madman Adolf Hitler placed Picasso’s work on a hate list of so-called “degenerate art.”

Picasso could paint ‘reality’ too, btw. His early forms are not splintered but decidedly realist. So unlike abstract artists who cannot master realism so opt for abstraction, Picasso chose to go in that and many other directions.

I think there’s a difference when a painter can handle the basics and then branches out as compared to those who just throw paint against a wall and happen to be good self-promoters.

Warhol, well he was a genius too. But his focus was more… sociological? I don’t know how to term it. But it was a different slice. Pop trends to come, perhaps?

Figures like Warhol and the Canadians Marshall McLuhan (“The medium is the message”) and Glenn Gould (pioneered multi-take editing in classical music) were decades ahead, to be sure.

What do you think? Is Warhol on equal footing with Picasso or is the comparison foolish to begin with?