Pandemic Life Hack For The Home – Innovate with the dishes!

Intro

If you happen to live in place with a dishwashing machine, read on.

When the pandemic hit I noticed my favorite inexpensive no-name automatic dishwasher soap could not be found in stores that I felt (reasonably) comfortable shopping in.

I won’t go to the big supermarkets with anxious people crammed in tight, breathing, sneezing, talking and coughing. I’ve had too many bad experiences with inconsiderate individuals to trust the general public to always be decent and safe.

So I do late-night shops when all the folks are asleep and the store is empty.

Unfortunately, some items cannot be found with this strategy because the 24-hour supermarkets are on reduced daytime hours and I must go elsewhere.

One item I cannot find is my favorite cheap automatic dishwasher detergent. I did see an automatic brand name once but don’t want to pay for that at seemingly higher prices. I don’t even like the regular supermarket brand name prices!

A few weeks ago I thought I’d try using liquid handwashing dish soap in the dishwasher. The container warns against doing this and rightly so. If you use a normal amount it will create so many suds that it will spill out of and probably wreck your machine. Also, liquid handwashing soap is not abrasive enough to do a good job in a machine.

But how about just a tiny trace of liquid handwashing dish soap in the machine when the dishes are already hand-washed without any soap?

A few weeks ago I got an idea.

How To Do It

Smear a tiny, tiny amount of liquid handwashing dish soap on the bottom of a cup and see how that works in the machine. By tiny amount, I mean placing just a miniature, thin dot on your fingertip (about the size of a pimple) and then smearing that on the bottom of a cup as it sits in the machine. Repeat – TINY amount. Almost negligible.

Well, I tried it and monitored the wash, opening the machine door often. Turns out it created some very slight suds in the bottom but not enough to overflow. So now I do this every once in a while for simple washes when the dishes are not too dirty.

Also, I prewash the gunky dishes by hand with water, a scrubber and no soap before putting them in the machine because this technique will not remove heavy stuff from the dishes (again, liquid handwashing soap is not abrasive enough).

This method works for me and I suggest trying it yourself but I make no warranties and only if you are willing to accept responsibility for all risk. A name brand is probably too sudsy. So stick with the cheapest soap you can find.

I’m doing a load right now…. cheap and safe! 😉

* The two different types of soap are in bold and color to avoid confusion. 😮