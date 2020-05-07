Pause for reflection

Toronto, where I live, was growing so fast before the pandemic that you could hardly think straight the second you got into the car. Or rather, you had to think straight to get where you were going. Circuitous detours to avoid traffic jams were becoming increasingly necessary. It got to the point where I was mostly following intuition as if guided by an angel of traffic.

Anyhow, I’m just posting this because the other day I blogged about shopping at night and although the pic for that post wasn’t so old, it was badly outdated. This photo seems to better illustrate the endless rise of condos.

I can see a few (under construction) from the upstairs window where I live. Last night they were strangely still, with almost no lights on. We heard ONE – count’em one – airplane come in while usually, planes are flying high over the house almost every minute or two.

Some people are freaking out but as long as this retreat doesn’t last for too long, I actually like aspects of it. True, I don’t like masking all the time but I do like the simplicity. I had this kind of life in India. It took a while to adjust (no TV back then for me) but I made up for the lack in so many ways.

Let’s do the same, shall we? Keep safe and make the most of this. Who knows, some of us might find whole new talents – even careers – that we never would have dreamed of.

Peace!