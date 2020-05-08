Partnership of Religions and the Messianic Age | Rabbi Allen S. Maller | Introduction by Michael W. Clark, Ph.D.

» Skip introduction and go directly to article »

What do we mean when we use the word “Messiah”?

For some, the Messiah is like a hero figure who liberates and leads during some future time of earthly peace. Others see the reign of peace as more heavenly than earthly. And yet some say the Messiah already came and is spiritually present on Earth right now. The New Testament ‘casting out of demons’ stories are upheld by some Christians as evidence that God has been working in the world since the arrival of Jesus Christ. Others say Christ’s influence also reaches back into the so-called ‘Old Testament.’

Regardless of what we believe, we would do well to remember that it is, indeed, a belief. We may feel we have reason to believe but still, belief is belief and not knowledge.

I found this article by Rabbi Maller quite thought-provoking and like many of his posts, it drove me to Wikipedia and beyond, looking up different ideas about the Messiah and the alleged End Times.

Read on. I’ve said enough. The point I wanted to emphasize is that nobody really knows, although many (misguided people?) have proclaimed themselves to be the Messiah.

Wait! Isn’t that what Christians say about Jesus? Does that mean Jesus or perhaps his followers are collectively misguided?

Well, let’s remember it is also conceivable that one truth claim gets it right while all the others are wrong or at least, incomplete. In addition to a distinction between belief vs. knowledge, there is, as Plato and other clever thinkers have pointed out, also the possibility that some beliefs are true beliefs.

Decide for yourself what to believe. I doubt it really matters too much as long as we try to lead ethically good lives and endeavor to discern and cooperate with God’s will for us.

–MC

Partnership of Religions and the Messianic Age

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Human society changed more rapidly, violently and fundamentally in the last century of the second millennium than ever before in history. Doctors saved the lives of millions. Dictators sacrificed the lives of millions. Populations exploded and birthrates declined. Technology produced both worldwide prosperity and pollution at the same time. Knowing all this, should we look upon the first century of the third millennium with optimistic hope or with fatalistic trepidation?

Are the world and our society heading towards a wonder-filled new age, or toward a Doomsday; or are both occurring concurrently because breakdown is always a prelude to breakthrough?

In some religious traditions, redemption is defined only in terms of individual enlightenment or personal salvation. However, the Biblical Prophets of Israel conceived redemption as a transformation of human society that would occur through the catalyst of the transformation of the Jewish community. This transformation, which will take place in this world at some future time, is called the Messianic Age.

The transition to the Messianic Age is called the birth pangs of the Messiah. The birth of a redeemed Messianic world may be the result of an easy or difficult labour. If everyone would simply live according to the moral teachings of his or her religious tradition, we would ourselves bring about the Messianic Age.

But, if we will not do it voluntarily, it will come through social and political upheavals, worldwide conflicts and generation gaps. The Messiah refers to an agent of God who helps bring about this transformation.

The Jewish tradition teaches that this agent of God (and there may be two or three such agents) will be a human being, a descendant of King David, with great leadership qualities similar to Moses or Muhammad. But the arrival of the Messianic Age is what’s really important, not the personality of the agents who bring it about, since they are simply the instruments of God, who ultimately is the real Redeemer.

The Messianic Age is usually seen as the solution to all of humanity’s basic problems. This may be true in the long run, but the vast changes the transition to the Messianic Age entails will provide challenges to society for many generations to come.

Most Orthodox Jews would not commit themselves to any individual as a Messiah unless he successfully rebuilds the ancient Temple in Jerusalem, fulfilling the prophecy of Zachariah, “He shall build the Temple of the Lord, and he shall bear the glory, he shall sit on the throne and rule, there shall be a priest before the throne, and peaceful counsel will exist between both of them.” (6:13)

Now that a large part of the Jewish people have returned to the Land of Israel, and resurrected a Jewish State, one might think that rebuilding a temple of the site where Solomon originally built one almost 3,000 years ago, would be relatively simple. And it would, except for the fact that a Muslim shrine, called The Dome of the Rock, as well as a mosque, the Masjid al-Aqsa, stand in the site presently.

The Dome of the Rock is regarded by Muslims as the third holiest site in the world. Any attempt to replace it or the Masjid al-Aqsa would provoke Muslims to a war of cataclysmic proportions. There is, however, a lot of vacant land elsewhere on the Temple Mount, and a Jewish house of worship could be built adjacent to the Dome of the Rock and the Masjid al-Aqsa while retaining these structures, provided Muslims cooperate.

Most observers agree that anyone who could arrange such Jewish-Muslim peaceful cooperation would really be the Messianic Ruler of Peace (Isaiah 9:5). Christian support for such a cooperative venture would also be important. Indeed, such Jewish/Christian/Muslim cooperation would not be possible without great spiritual leadership in all three communities.

Thus, each community could consider its own leadership to be essential Messianic aids as is foretold: (“Saviors [plural] will come up on mount Zion” Obadiah 1:21) This would fulfill the culminating verses of Isaiah’s Messianic prophecy (Isaiah 2:4), as enlarged upon by Micah (4:3-5):

“They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning knives. Nation shall not take up against nation, they shall never again teach war, but every man shall sit under his grapevine or fig tree with no one to disturb him, for it is the Lord of Hosts who spoke. Though all peoples walk each in the name of its God, we will walk in the name of the Lord our God for ever and ever.”

If each people truly follow the best of its own religious teachings the Messiah/Mahdi will surely have arrived and God’s Kingdom will be established.

Allen S. Maller is an ordained Reform Rabbi who retired in 2006 after 39 years as the Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City, California, USA. Active in seeking to promote Jewish-Muslim understanding and harmony, he is the author of Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms: A Reform Rabbi’s Reflections on the Profound Connectedness of Islam and Judaism, and “Which Religion Is Right For You? A 21st Century Kuzari”.

