The trespasser was fined $1,150 for entering into an area of a park posted to prohibit admission, walking where prohibited in park; and using a park between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. without permit.

Source: High Park cherry blossom trespasser fined over $1,000 – CityNews Toronto

Opinion:

What kind of a world are we now living in? Is this authoritarian hypocrisy at its very worst or what?

Here’s a guy who rides into a park in the middle of the night and gets fined $1,150. His bad luck was that the city had put up webcams so the public could enjoy the cherry blossoms in this otherwise closed-for-pandemic park.

So what’s up?

Our Premier Doug Ford goes to his cottage for about an hour after imploring everyone not to go to their cottages. Ford said he had to check the plumbing and didn’t mix with anyone else at all. I believe Ford and think he should have gone. He was acting sensibly and nobody else was put at risk.

But how about this guy?

Is his case so different?

Nobody else was around and for all we know, he needed that tree climb to keep his spirits up.

Premier Doug Ford merely gets a slap on the wrist from the media. The little guy in the above photo gets a huge fine.

Is that fair?

Shouldn’t we be living by the spirit and not by the letter of emergency injunctions? Are we supposed to turn off our intellects and better judgment and live by a somewhat arbitrary, authoritarian herd mentality?

Remember, “Don’t wear a mask… oops, wear a mask”?

I think this tree climber should be treated with exactly the same leniency and respect as has been afforded the Premier.

—

