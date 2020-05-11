Dr. Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, says there are potential dangers to wearing masks.

Source: Use of masks during COVID-19 not always the answer, says epidemiologist | CBC News

Opinion:

The Body

For me, dealing with Covid-19 is a mix of fact and intuition. Perhaps I should say ‘fact’ and intuition because the more we look into the problem, the more we find an abundance of conflicting science about what’s right and how best to proceed.

For those who still see science as some kind of infallible savior, well, that’s fine but the reality is that science is often political. True, science keeps us from suffering untold agonies while getting a tooth pulled or during a hernia operation. I don’t deny that. But then again, we have strong and weak science. We also have science filtered through the media.

The Mind

Concerning our mental health during these trying times, did you ever stop to think that that counselor you might put so much faith in has to answer to a professional body and in Ontario, a government that funds them? So how much is the counselor acting in your best interest and how much are they shrewdly covering all the bases, politically speaking?

Again, my friends, think for yourselves. There’s a lot of good info out there. But a lot of b.s. too.