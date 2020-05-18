Earthpages.org

I Realized I Wanted a Divorce While Having Sex With My Husband | Opinion


This was my moment of clarity. I needed to leave my marriage.

Source: I Realized I Wanted a Divorce While Having Sex With My Husband

Opinion:

I usually don’t post stories like this but it touches on a few interesting points.

First, should marriage be ’till death do us part’?

Second, what if someone goes seemingly nuts? Or perhaps they were always nuts but just masked it well?

The other reason I liked this is because I recently responded to a post about marriage where the author was saying couples should strive to work it out.

I’m still taking it easy for the weekend so will get that link later when behind a computer (this is another tablet post!).

Cheers my friends. I’m still here. ☺

P.s. here’s the promised link.

