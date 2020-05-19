After rescuers failed to arrive, the man launched his own rescue, driving his boat out to the whale.

Source: Australian man fined for rescuing whale from sea nets – BBC News

Opinion:

This story reminds me of another authoritarian tale I posted a few days ago.*

Why some petty officials get off on fining people when they are really doing no harm is a mystery to me. If we lived in a society ruled by compassion and living by the spirit instead of the letter of the law, I think we’d be much happier. But little people will be little people. And the less competent they feel on the inside, the more authoritarian they will be on the outside.

And btw, when I say “little people” I do not mean what kind of job they have. World leaders can be little people whenever they act on the basis of fear, insecurity, hate, authoritarianism, and silly self-aggrandizement.

The good news is I believe justice catches up with them in the end.

I remember a taxi driver in Ottawa once pointing out whom he believed were good and bad (i.e. on the take) police officers as he drove me from the bus station to my apartment. He was a Sikh and after his demonstration, he simply said, “Justice is pure on the other side.”

I may not agree with everything the Sikhs believe in but I do believe in that. And it goes without saying that it applies to all of us.

—

* High Park cherry blossom trespasser fined over $1,000 – CityNews Toronto | Opinion