So you want a bookmarks toolbar with Chrome mobile?


So do I but it seems the gurus at Chrome are dead against it. I’m not sure why.

Many of us have 8 to 10 inch tabs that provide enough ‘real estate’ to make a bookmarks bar feasible.

Even phones are getting bigger, blurring the line between phone and tablet size.

Here’s a partial solution I’ve found after playing around with my android tab.

What to do:

  • First, make sure you have saved some bookmarks with your android Chrome browser. Sync them or not with other devices thru Chrome sync
  • Open your bookmarks in android Chrome and touch the little ‘i’ sign (with a circle around it) that appears in the address bar
  • Touch the local link that now appears – My link looks like this: chrome-native://bookmarks/folder/1
  • A notification should appear that says “URL copied”
  • Now go to Chrome settings and set the link (you just copied) for your home page

This is what I get whenever I tap the home button on mobile Chrome. And it scrolls down to show all bookmarks very fast!

It may not be perfect but it’s the next best thing to a bona fide bookmarks toolbar.😉

