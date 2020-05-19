So you want a bookmarks toolbar with Chrome mobile?

So do I but it seems the gurus at Chrome are dead against it. I’m not sure why.

Many of us have 8 to 10 inch tabs that provide enough ‘real estate’ to make a bookmarks bar feasible.

Even phones are getting bigger, blurring the line between phone and tablet size.

Here’s a partial solution I’ve found after playing around with my android tab.

What to do:

First, make sure you have saved some bookmarks with your android Chrome browser. Sync them or not with other devices thru Chrome sync

Open your bookmarks in android Chrome and touch the little ‘i’ sign (with a circle around it) that appears in the address bar

Touch the local link that now appears – My link looks like this: chrome-native://bookmarks/folder/1

A notification should appear that says “URL copied”

Now go to Chrome settings and set the link (you just copied) for your home page

This is what I get whenever I tap the home button on mobile Chrome. And it scrolls down to show all bookmarks very fast!

It may not be perfect but it’s the next best thing to a bona fide bookmarks toolbar.😉