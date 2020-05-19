So you want a bookmarks toolbar with Chrome mobile?

So do I but it seems the gurus at Chrome are dead against it. I’m not sure why.
Many of us have 8 to 10 inch tabs that provide enough ‘real estate’ to make a bookmarks bar feasible.
Even phones are getting bigger, blurring the line between phone and tablet size.
Here’s a partial solution I’ve found after playing around with my android tab.
What to do:
- First, make sure you have saved some bookmarks with your android Chrome browser. Sync them or not with other devices thru Chrome sync
- Open your bookmarks in android Chrome and touch the little ‘i’ sign (with a circle around it) that appears in the address bar
- Touch the local link that now appears – My link looks like this: chrome-native://bookmarks/folder/1
- A notification should appear that says “URL copied”
- Now go to Chrome settings and set the link (you just copied) for your home page
This is what I get whenever I tap the home button on mobile Chrome. And it scrolls down to show all bookmarks very fast!
It may not be perfect but it’s the next best thing to a bona fide bookmarks toolbar.😉
One comment
Just made a minor correction
“link copied”
to
“URL copied”
