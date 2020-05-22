Don’t question faith… don’t answer lies

Just My Stuff

Here’s a tune I liked way back when the Moody Blues staged a massive comeback in the 80s without their hallmark keyboardist, Mike Pinder. Mike apparently wanted to stay with the band in the studio but didn’t want to tour any longer, favoring his family over a multitude of strangers.

Seems pretty reasonable and one version of the story says the Moodies agreed to this arrangement but dropped him anyhow. Another version says Mike left.

I’ve tried to get to the bottom of the matter and so far haven’t been able to find any definitive answer about Mike Pinder’s departure.

For those who are not quite as big fans of the Moodies as myself, Pinder wrote songs like “Melancholy Man” “Dawn is a Feeling” and “Lost in a Lost World.”

He didn’t come up with the big hits like “Nights in White Satin” or “Tuesday Afternoon” but his material was…