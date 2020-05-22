If there’s a rock show… we’ll be there!

Just My Stuff

It was my birthday a few days ago and for my slightly deferred ‘present’ I opened up a gift given to me a long time ago but which I kept shrinkwrapped.

The gift was an Elton John DVD – Elton John Greatest Hits: One Night Only. The concert is at Madison Square Garden in 2000, when Elton was still charting.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always admire Elton John but every pop star has a zenith.

And this DVD captures it, well if not the zenith at least the afterglow.

The fans are, if you can believe it, lighting up the darkness with cigarette lighters instead of phones.

That era.

Today such fun would probably be banned by overzealous fire marshals.

For a live performance, this really is quite good. I particularly enjoyed watching the band, many of whom are originals who go way back.

Watching this with my…