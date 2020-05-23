Earthpages.org

What? Canada a superpower? Global Warming a good thing?


Even if you are not Canadian, this video should be interesting for anyone wondering about our global supply chain.

For me, it also was a bit of an “I told you so” moment (I seem to be having a lot of these) because I have often said that climate change will likely hurt warmer countries but benefit colder countries enormously.

Ice into fertile pastures?

The North-West Passage into a super lucrative trading asset?

Watch for yourself, find out, and decide. Whatever the future brings, how we now feel about climate change is largely a matter of interpretation.

This is sociology of science 101 but from watching the news it seems most people are still stuck in elementary or perhaps middle school when it comes to thinking about this with a cool head instead of a hothead.

What are you thinking?

