Quote 185 – Falcon Put Redemption | Opinion

There is some interesting material there. I particularly liked this because the ideas of the relativity of spacetime and retroactive causation have tickled my thoughts for decades.
I remember going on a date of sorts with a person and lightly suggesting that maybe The Clash (an 80s pop band) influenced either Bach or Beethoven (I can’t remember which classical composer I cited).
The woman curtly replied, “I can’t see how The Clash could influence Beethoven! (or Bach!)”
At that moment I realized I was talking to a fairly conventional intellect and our relationship soon deteriorated into distant strangers, as we are today.
That has happened with a lot of old friends and flames because I changed in ways they didn’t and vice versa.
That’s just the way it goes. Nothing lasts forever. Not in linear time, anyhow!
Minor edit… changed the word “glibly” to “lightly,” which I think is more accurate.
