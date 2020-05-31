We just updated our Terms

Earthpages began as a dream inspired in part by personal injustices suffered at the hands of a (perceived) crude maniac and also by my desire to do something positive before I take my leave of this dizzy yet dazzlingly beautiful planet.

That’s quite a mouthful for an opening line. But trying to speak for the Earth ain’t no easy thing. Critics should try it before coming down too hard on what I do here!

Indeed, some have accused me of psychological inflation and yeah, I have momentarily fallen into that “awareness trap” here and there over the years. Luckily I’m scrupulously honest with and usually catch myself before I get too full of it.

But I digress.

Some recent developments have spurred me on to modify Earthpages’ Terms once again. The blog is an evolving ‘organism’ if you will, so naturally I’m constantly making changes, bold and subtle, which need to be reflected in its Terms.

So please check it out. This time, the only real change is in the preliminary section. All of the itemized content remains unchanged.