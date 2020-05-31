Earthpages.org

Young Lives Matter?


Murder is murder.

And I think that hypothetical psycho professor who disposes of body parts in plastic bags* and destroys the careers of innocents while posing as a reputable member of society is just as despicable as any psychopath who murders another person, whatever the colors may be.

Protest is an essential component of a healthy democracy as long as it does not invoke more senseless violence and disorder.

But what about another major group of individuals essentially murdered through yet another form of systemic discrimination?

I’m talking about seniors and other long-term care residents.

82 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are “linked to long term care facilities.”

The countless deaths of seniors and other long-term care residents through egregious neglect during the Covid-19 pandemic has met no such widespread public reaction as compared to what we are now witnessing.

Why?

* Actually, there was one in the news, a Russian professor was caught, if you will pardon the pun, red-handed.

 

 

One comment

  1. Edit… just caught a typo resulting from my ‘fixing’ a contraction. “Does invoke” corrected to “does not invoke.”

    Sadly, I do that fairly often. I mull over whether a contraction is too informal – in this case, the original read “doesn’t invoke” – and then I make a change. But for some reason (glare? rushing? fatigue?) I often forget to add the negative, “not” after removing the apostrophe.

    In any case, I just turned my monitor brightness down from 100 to 50. So let’s hope for a more accurate future.

    Like

    Reply

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.