Young Lives Matter?

Murder is murder.
And I think that hypothetical psycho professor who disposes of body parts in plastic bags* and destroys the careers of innocents while posing as a reputable member of society is just as despicable as any psychopath who murders another person, whatever the colors may be.
Protest is an essential component of a healthy democracy as long as it does not invoke more senseless violence and disorder.
But what about another major group of individuals essentially murdered through yet another form of systemic discrimination?
I’m talking about seniors and other long-term care residents.
The countless deaths of seniors and other long-term care residents through egregious neglect during the Covid-19 pandemic has met no such widespread public reaction as compared to what we are now witnessing.
Why?
—
* Actually, there was one in the news, a Russian professor was caught, if you will pardon the pun, red-handed.
One comment
Edit… just caught a typo resulting from my ‘fixing’ a contraction. “Does invoke” corrected to “does not invoke.”
Sadly, I do that fairly often. I mull over whether a contraction is too informal – in this case, the original read “doesn’t invoke” – and then I make a change. But for some reason (glare? rushing? fatigue?) I often forget to add the negative, “not” after removing the apostrophe.
In any case, I just turned my monitor brightness down from 100 to 50. So let’s hope for a more accurate future.
LikeLike