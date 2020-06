With all the corny, middle of the road platitudes he and his staff are so capable of, Mr. Trudeau gave us a doubleheader this morning, combining the US-based protests with coronavirus issues.

While watching, my inner critic spoke the above.

To be fair, I’m sure that’s only half the story. Mr. Trudeau surely cares. It’s not all about votes.

But I think a lot of it is.

Caption created via https://picfont.com/, which I highly recommend if you don’t want Adobe to gobble up all your resources.