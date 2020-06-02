A walk in the dark

Recently I began to walk again at night. The first walk was truly a revelation. I was so out of shape, stiff and creaky from staying indoors for so long that I really was amazed.

So I resolved to make it a regular thing.

The second night, last night, is when I took these photos. This walk was a bit more natural than the first but still, my shins ached from not being accustomed to pounding on the concrete.

Last night I went out a bit too early and spent most of my time dodging other pedestrians. It felt like a weird sci-fi flick where other people are radioactive mutants and you have to stay away!

This last one symbolizes the hope I felt as I realized that things are slowly reopening and getting back to normal, despite it being a “new normal.”