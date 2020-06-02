My desert island audiobook

Or shall I say, my pandemic audiobook?

Whenever I get sick and tired of all my distractions and life feels ‘stale, flat and unprofitable’ (Hamlet) I always fall back on the Holy Bible.

I know I can be sharply critical about world religions, their excesses, stupidities, and hidden hypocrisies, along with the cultural aspects of the sacred texts upon which they stand. But to be honest and fair, the Bible is my desert island and – I guess we could say – pandemic book.

For me, reading and listening to the Bible through these apps is like an ongoing centering prayer. It blows away all the crud and crap that one can pick up from worldly, duplicitous people. So it’s like a spiritual spa or a refreshing steam bath. Not a hot and dopey one but as I say, a light and uplifting experience.

But that’s only when it works. And for it to work I need to suspend my critical intellect and just let the Word clarify, cleanse and elevate.

I checked out several of these apps and highlighted those I like best. Maybe try out a few and see what works for you. The reason I like my keepers is mostly due to the flexibility of their language choices. You can choose among US, UK, and many other accents, along with the speed and pitch of the delivery.

One app has a real British guy reading from a scratchy old record. That’s sort of cool but I prefer the Robovoices.

A similar things happens at Mass.

If a priest gets too emotional and dramatic during the reading I feel that his ego creeps in too much. For me, the main point is not the emotional drama but the spiritual experience that comes from the hearing.

That’s why I steer clear of JAAAAAAAAYSUUUUUUS!!! style fundamentalists and charismatics. It seems they are more about screeching and cheering as if they were at a football game instead of quietly allowing the Holy Spirit to penetrate their soul.

Value judgment to be sure. But I will never be a loud charismatic. I went to rock concerts as a kid and don’t need to scream and shout anymore.