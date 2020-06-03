4Fun Hits – Level 42 Micro Kid

Just My Stuff

Here’s an old hit from a record I bought when a university student. Back then, sometime in the 80s, the UK band Level 42 sounded hip and modern and many other copycat bands would follow, like The Brand New Heavies. Today this tune sounds pretty dated. Even EWF comes off better with the test of time.

But it still grooves and the lyrics certainly do stand up to the test of time.

Micro-Kid

Level 42

Pushing all the buttons

trying to come to something

flying with his feet on the ground

full of dreams and visions

in a world of indecision

he ain’t around to be pushed around

been a long time coming on – take a look at him now

and the days of If are gone – ’cause he’s showing us how

knowledge fuels the mind of the few

in a way that no – one’s found