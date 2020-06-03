4Fun Hits – Level 42 Micro Kid

Here’s an old hit from a record I bought when a university student. Back then, sometime in the 80s, the UK band Level 42 sounded hip and modern and many other copycat bands would follow, like The Brand New Heavies. Today this tune sounds pretty dated. Even EWF comes off better with the test of time.
But it still grooves and the lyrics certainly do stand up to the test of time.
Micro-Kid
Level 42
Pushing all the buttons
trying to come to something
flying with his feet on the ground
full of dreams and visions
in a world of indecision
he ain’t around to be pushed around
been a long time coming on – take a look at him now
and the days of If are gone – ’cause he’s showing us how
knowledge fuels the mind of the few
in a way that no – one’s found
View original post 84 more words