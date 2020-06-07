Recent psychopathy research has involved a critical re-examination of the construct. Absent from this research has been an analysis of the role unconscious shame might play in etiology, traits and behaviour. Outside of the domain of psychopathy

Source: (PDF) Psychopathy, unconscious shame and attachment: Considering the psychodynamics of psychopathy | Peter Heinze – Academia.edu

Opinion:

It’s nice to see someone looking at psychopathy not just as a brain disorder but from a more holistic paradigm. I thought all holistic thinkers were dead by now!

Dark humor for dark days…

On further reflection, I guess they’re not dead but certainly many have been marginalized by the type of individuals the above-linked article addresses.