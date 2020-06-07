Earthpages.org

(PDF) Psychopathy, unconscious shame and attachment: Considering the psychodynamics of psychopathy | Peter Heinze – Academia.edu | + Opinion


Recent psychopathy research has involved a critical re-examination of the construct. Absent from this research has been an analysis of the role unconscious shame might play in etiology, traits and behaviour. Outside of the domain of psychopathy

Source: (PDF) Psychopathy, unconscious shame and attachment: Considering the psychodynamics of psychopathy | Peter Heinze – Academia.edu

Opinion:

Capture – ‘The Wife” – An animated series about a woman who slowly realizes she has married a psychopath.

It’s nice to see someone looking at psychopathy not just as a brain disorder but from a more holistic paradigm. I thought all holistic thinkers were dead by now!

Dark humor for dark days…

On further reflection, I guess they’re not dead but certainly many have been marginalized by the type of individuals the above-linked article addresses.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.