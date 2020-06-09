My Messy Divorce

With Windows 10, that is. I have never been married but I thought a catchy headline would be fun for this.

After the last Windows 10 update, I realized there was too much bloat and garbage I would never want nor use. For high-end biz people, I understand. But for me, a lone blogger trying to make it and make the world a better place on a shoestring budget, I really do not want to run out and buy new hardware. Especially when my old Pentium i3 laptop just flies with Lubuntu.

Check out the RAM usage in the graphic (underlined in red). With Windows 10’s last update it was up over 2 GB at times. And my machine (which worked great with Windows 7) felt slow and sluggish. Not acceptable.

So I have changed.

True, there are a few things to figure out when it comes to music production. But I have learned enough about WINE (a program that runs Windows apps on Linux) to make the leap of faith.

Will I go back?

Oh probably.

But I love the feeling of Linux. Fast and free.