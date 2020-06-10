Home is where the heart is | Opinion

After watching a few walking tours of major cities around the world I realized I would not be happy in any of those places.

After watching Paris and NYC especially, the word VANITY came to mind. Still, it was all very interesting. But true greatness and happiness, for that matter, comes from trying to do God’s will. Not from boasting about being numero uno.

Here’s what I watched:

Again, interesting to ‘visit’ but my roots just wouldn’t jibe with what’s happening in these places. Some people think Canada has no culture but that’s just a sign of their ignorance. We have a history and a way of life. It’s just not a big boast. It’s subtle, increasingly multicultural and far more natural than many places.

Spiritual?

Well, let’s just say my definition of spiritual means I find sensitive souls like myself dotted around the globe and within my city—within and outside of church.

I’d say the average Canadian may be psychologically different on some level(s) but really no more or less spiritual than anyone else living on this planet.