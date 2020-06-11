The European Court of Auditors announced on Thursday that it will start an audit of EU’s fight against money laundering in the banking sector. The new audit follows the European Commission’s…

Source: EU auditors: Money laundering a global threat

Opinion:

Again I’m reminded of how some people viewed me when I suggested one of my professors was linked with international organized crime.

“Sure Mike… see ya later.”

And later became never.

Then there were those who thought I was so naive I’d believe their saying that organized crime had pretty well been “cleaned up” and wasn’t a problem anymore.

Seriously?

How condescending – and ridiculous – was that?

I’m sure everyone I encountered meant well, even if their response just made me feel more marginalized after already being thoroughly marginalized by the professor who I believe saw all this coming and delighted in it.

They’ll think he’s crazy I once got the distinct impression s/he was thinking, among countless similar impressions received over these many years.

Impressions like:

I don’t like what I am doing. Canada is a good country.

We only want Canada…

I really loved them (the Canadian spouse who didn’t know and wasn’t told)

I do not consider myself a psychic but I am intuitive and do receive impressions. Sometimes these impressions are right and other times wrong. So I just put this out there as the truth. All of this has happened but my ongoing impressions still require verification.

As one guy in the university computer room once put it, “You need proof!”*

If I am still a little miffed and want to see this person outed and, if proved guilty, sent to prison, forgive me. I’ve paid a lot over the years and yes, if found guilty, I do want to see the professor put behind bars.

This may not be terribly Christian. But maybe it is. Often sinners do not repent until they are placed behind bars.

You know the story, the imprisoned sinner has time to reflect, see the error of his or her ways and finds the proverbial light in the darkness of a dingy jail cell.

Jail is better than hell, one would think.

Of course, sometimes I wonder if some of these allegedly reformed converts we see on the TV Bible shows have just latched on to some corrupt religious organization and enjoy the gravy train it affords. In other words, they’re playing the game of the good Christian who saw the light. Err, saw the paycheck.

But that’s another story.

Today’s story is about how money laundering is killing the global economy. And that means jobs and prices and everything else for decent, hard-working people who believe you get a job because you are skilled enough to do it.

Isn’t that the way it should be?

Sadly, things rarely go that way. And it’s getting worse with each passing day.

So bad, in fact, that EU auditors are now warning us: Fix the problem or it may soon be too late.

Related: https://earthpages.ca

—

* There is a lot more to the story but for practical reasons, some details remain undisclosed.