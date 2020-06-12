Gone down to London… gonna be the King! | YouTube | Opinion

Here’s a very recent video walking tour of London UK. From what I can see it’s only a day or two old. So we actually see pedestrians wearing masks in the largely abandoned streets. Fascinating. Almost like really being there due to the recency and clear, effective camera work.

I’ve only watched about 20 minutes but wanted to take a break and mention it here.

If by chance you get the reference of my title heading, you really know your 80s pop! It’s my adaptation of a Joe Jackson tune “Down to London” from the 1989 album Blaze of Glory.

Joe Jackson did some very impressive stuff and I feel this was his last stab at greatness before fading into relative obscurity. A lot of bands and performers have albums like that. They’re resting on the laurels of previous releases and the newer albums are not quite up scratch but still contain some nice tunes. Steve Winwood and The Moody Blues come to mind. But there are many other artists who follow this dynamic in pop. Not sure it’s the same in classical. Age doesn’t seem to be quite as much an impediment there.

Let’s face it, right or wrong, pop is mostly a youth thing aimed at youth dollars.

As a final note, I just want to apologize a little bit to anyone living in NYC, Paris or Rome. Those were my impressions of the day. And many of my posts bear indirect connotations that are meaningful at the time. So I left it as such, as politically incorrect as it may seem.

Political correctness breeds mediocrity, IMO.

I try to avoid it!