Take a little trip back | Venice | YouTube

This morning I was installing a new OS and flipped out my tablet to kill some time while waiting for all the data to load.

Venice was suggested by YouTube and it seems really nice. Again, I’ve only watched the first few minutes but that was enough to get my mind asking questions. Questions like, Did William Shakespeare ever visit Venice?*

After a cursory search, it seems the answer is unknown. Most believe Shakespeare was a stay-at-home type and didn’t travel too much. He traveled in his mind, if you will.

Myself, I enjoy videos like this but would much prefer to step back through time and see Venice in its heyday, before all the tourists, videocams and modern-looking people.

I guess that’s a bit ironic as I am posting this video today!

—

* Most if not all know about The Merchant of Venice. But just in case, I thought I’d mention it. One of Shakespeare’s great plays with the protofeminist protagonist Portia and the fascinating and much-debated character of Shylock.

Oh and today’s musical reference..? Well, some of you will get it. But it is fairly obscure and I only give half the line in this blog entry’s title:

This was a big album in Canada and is one of my favorite prog rock lps of all time. Genesis with Peter Gabriel, which for me is the only Genesis worth listening to. 🙂

Take a little trip back with father Tiresias

Listen to the old one speak of all he has lived through

I have crossed between the poles, for me there’s no mystery

Once a man, like the sea I raged

Once a woman, like the earth I gave

But there is in fact more…

