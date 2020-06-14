Banter Republic

A haircut is a style in which your hair has been cut. Throughout history, haircuts have been used to make a statement. Personally, Mohawk has to be the most iconic haircut in history. I’ve never seen a trend catch like wildfire as it did. Some notable iconic haircuts over the years; from Adolf to Ronaldo De Lima in the 2002 world cup, then to Kim Jong Un, here are reasons why you should get a haircut.

Stay smart. My mother has a theory about hair. It is that the longer the hair grows, the dumber a person becomes. She warns that too much hair will suck nutrients away from the head, and leave it empty. Now I can poke holes in this theory. Thanks to our little buddy, Corona. Suddenly, the hair on my head and chin no longer give her a heart attack. Who would have thought? I’m…