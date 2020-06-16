Has the world gone mad? Nope, but we definitely hit the edge | Opinion

Rewriting history, toppling statues, changing street names. The republic of CHAZ (or whatever they call it). Psycho-killers. Violent protests. A global pandemic.

What a ride we’ve had, huh?

Some may be tempted to say the world has gone nuts. But I don’t think so. If we look through history what we’re witnessing now is actually quite normal.

Just ask Marie Antoinette while the blade was falling down toward her pretty, pampered neck.

Preparing for her execution, she had to change clothes in front of her guards. She put on a plain white dress, white being the color worn by widowed queens of France. Her hair was shorn, her hands bound painfully behind her back and she was put on a rope leash. Unlike her husband, who had been taken to his execution in a carriage (carrosse), she had to sit in an open cart (charrette) for the hour it took to convey her from the Conciergerie via the rue Saint-Honoré thoroughfare to reach the guillotine erected in the Place de la Révolution (the present-day Place de la Concorde).[203] She maintained her composure, despite the insults of the jeering crowd. A constitutional priest was assigned to her to hear her final confession. He sat by her in the cart, but she ignored him all the way to the scaffold.[204][205] Marie Antoinette was guillotined at 12:15 p.m. on 16 October 1793.[206][207] Her last words are recorded as, “Pardonnez-moi, monsieur. Je ne l’ai pas fait exprès” or “Pardon me, sir, I did not do it on purpose”, after accidentally stepping on her executioner’s shoe.

Yes, it’s been and continues to be a violent world, our planet Earth. From animals eating one another for survival – a fact that Carl Jung once thought was strange – to countless moments of stability punctuated by wars, pestilence, raiders, cruelty, catastrophes, and God knows what else.

Imagine what it was like in ancient to medieval times. One moment you’re out cooking dinner over a simmering pot with friends and family nearby. The next moment hostiles on horseback come to raid, pillage and burn down your town. We’ve seen it all on GOT, Vikings and The Last Kingdom.

Those shows are popular because they depict our past. They don’t whitewash the ugliness. People want to know and they should know.

It’s been a tough place, our world.

But take heart. Earth and its inhabitants are just going through growing pains. We’re evolving but every change comes with resistance, just as every excess eventually meets its undoing.

The Good does prevail. And those who want power and domination or to punish others simply because they themselves have unresolved issues, well, they eventually get what’s theirs. God just cannot and will not allow the assholes to get the upper hand for too long.

That’s about the only thing I believe in when it comes to ‘grand’ social theory!