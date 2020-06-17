The company said that the iconic Aunt Jemima figure on its packaging is “based on a racial stereotype.

Source: Aunt Jemima to change name, remove image of Black woman

Opinion;

Before the pandemic, before the protests and riots, I noticed that we had some Aunt Jemima syrup in the kitchen. Sometimes I buy no-name syrup but when Aunt Jemima goes on sale I grab it because it is thicker and tastier.

The other night I did not buy it because the price seemed inflated at the all-night drug store where I have been shopping since the pandemic hit.

Anyhow, as I looked at the bottle (err plastic container) of syrup a few months before the onset of COVID, I mused how the brand name could be seen as anachronistic. Some would maintain that’s a nice or euphemistic way of saying “racist.”

But then I thought – again, well before COVID – if the company were to pull the product name and image, couldn’t that be taken as sort of racist too?

The woman on the label looks wholesome, happy, and kind. And surely many so-called black people (open your eyes – they are not the color black just as I am not the color white) have friendly aunts who are also great cooks.

That’s the image I get out of this. But then, I am Canadian and our history toward so-called blacks is far better than that of the USA. We actually helped so-called blacks with the underground railroad many years ago.

True, I am aware of the possible negative connotations, as mentioned above. But to my mind, if the majority in the USA were really over it, inside their heads that is, they wouldn’t have to change the branding. The fact that so many can only see the negative connotation and not the positive one seems indicative of where they’re at:

Unresolved, racist and superficially righteous. From the perspective of depth psychology, they are actually projecting their own unresolved issues onto the image.

What do you think about the disappearance of Aunt Jemima? Or are you too afraid to say what you really think? And if so, is that the kind of society we want to live in?

The way I see it, withholding opinions out of fear robs us of the potential rewards of earnest and constructive debate. In other words, it leads to cheap mediocrity. Just look at any tyrant state where the people cannot openly speak their minds.

In a word, it’s a nightmare.

