Earthpages.org

Mike’s Museum of Ancient Computers


Just My Stuff

The Headless Laptop

Some of you may remember that I have developed the hobby of getting the most out of older PCs. For the most part, this involves installing some form of Linux distribution but not always.

Last night I spent a couple of hours getting Linux on this machine with only 512 RAM. I disabled some of the unnecessary startup items and am posting this, right now, via non-other than The Headless Laptop! I call it that because the monitor hinges broke and later the whole thing just fell off.

True, I am using this machine with remote desktop software, so it’s only acting as a dummy and not doing the tough processing. But still, it makes me happy because I really like this old laptop and it is very nostalgic to use it again.

So I feature it today, in my new series, “Mike’s Museum of Ancient Computers.”…

View original post 37 more words

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.