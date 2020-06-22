Just My Stuff

The Headless Laptop

Some of you may remember that I have developed the hobby of getting the most out of older PCs. For the most part, this involves installing some form of Linux distribution but not always.

Last night I spent a couple of hours getting Linux on this machine with only 512 RAM. I disabled some of the unnecessary startup items and am posting this, right now, via non-other than The Headless Laptop! I call it that because the monitor hinges broke and later the whole thing just fell off.

True, I am using this machine with remote desktop software, so it’s only acting as a dummy and not doing the tough processing. But still, it makes me happy because I really like this old laptop and it is very nostalgic to use it again.

So I feature it today, in my new series, “Mike’s Museum of Ancient Computers.”…