I finally used Zoom

When people first started talking about Zoom my cynical side thought, Oh, there they go again… chasing after the latest trend.

Today, however, I attended a memorial service for a recently departed family member.

Attending an online memorial for my late aunt was quite moving. A sensitive person like myself feels the vibes even at a distance and afterward I needed a nap. Waking up, it felt like I’d been steamrollered.

That happens sometimes after a daytime nap but today it was especially prominent.

I learned a lot about my aunt and her side of the family today. Things I would have never known had I not attended through Zoom.

But I just uninstalled Zoom. And it feels better already. Some folks are meant to fly and others walk. Sometimes the flyers are the walkers and the walkers flyers.

Wherever we fall on the spectrum of life, one thing seems certain.

Life goes on… forever and ever.