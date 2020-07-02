U of O students wary of ‘extreme’ anti-cheating software | CBC News | Opinion

The University of Ottawa’s apparent use of software that utilizes artificial intelligence to detect cheating during online exams is causing a backlash among students who say the technology is extreme and invasive.

From Sci-Fi to Reality

As a kid, I loved reading sci-fi short stories and novels. One short story I recall was about an exam taker who was electronically monitored and ‘caught’ while cheating and subsequently hauled into the office. Much to the candidate’s surprise, he was promoted to something like CEO or President. I can’t remember exactly who wrote the story. It was a long time ago. Perhaps Heinlein, Asimov or Delany. One of the classic sci-fi masters.

The real-life story I’m linking to about surveillance tech and cheating at the University of Ottawa strikes home for a number of reasons.

First, that is where I did my Ph.D.

Second, as a Teaching Assistant at the U. of O., there was one student who I got the impression might have cheated on an essay. You know, they buy or steal them from somewhere, stamp their name on it, and usually get some kind of B+ or A.

But I had no proof and, back in the 90s, no software to check. So I just treated the student and their paper as if it were legit.

After returning the essays, I got the distinct interior impression that the student, seated behind me, thought:

I got away with it!

But again, hunches and interior impressions are just that. As I have discussed many times here at Earthpages, it is easy for intuition to be flawed or distorted by a variety of influences; and interior information alone is not enough to expel someone from an educational institution or, for that matter, send a big-time fraud to prison.

We always need hard proof.

And this leads to another point that came to mind while reading the above-linked CBC article.

Cowards and Bullies

We know that cowards and bullies love to scapegoat the weak and vulnerable. It’s a common fact. We see it all the time. So I ask, how many educators, themselves, might be involved in a kind of ‘cheating’? And how many jobs and other perks are unfairly allocated as a result of this?

If today’s students really had their act together, they might be protesting about this grim possibility too. And I’m not only talking about gender and visible minorities. People of all stripes, colors and creeds are discriminated against if the deck is loaded to begin with.

Having said that, I applaud this lone student for initiating a petition. It seems sci-fi is fast becoming reality. And if we don’t take action now, we could be witnessing the beginning of the end—that is, the proverbial ‘machine’ masks, reinforces and even legitimizes all the cheap and indeed chilling hypocrisies embedded in an increasingly warped and oppressive global system.