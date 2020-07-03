Yesterday wasn’t a stellar day. It began with plumbing problems which thankfully, I should be able to fix. Otherwise, we’d have a bucket instead of a kitchen sink until a plumber can come into the home (which could be a while).

The plumbing hassle actually was a good thing though. It forced me to look under the sink and clean out some dusty old bottles and other junk that had been neglected down there. And that prompted me to get outside and paint a window and touch up a putty job at the front of the house.

One of those days.

“Workman Mike,” if you will.

By the time evening rolled around, I was going stir crazy and simply had to get outside.

It was nice to get out and see other people. Everyone quite well behaved. Social distancing no real problem.

This shot is taken about a block away from where I live. Normally, the cranes are moving and there is all manner of activity. But last night, the cranes were silent and immobile. Like great metal fingers perched against a peachy sky.

An almost full moon was rising. Not in the photo and I didn’t notice until I had rounded the block. Even though not in the image, I call this Corona Moonrise.