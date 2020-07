that Thunderbird also does RSS feeds?

Thunderbird is usually thought of as an email client and many of you may already be using it. But it also works as an RSS reader.

Perhaps the GUI is not beautiful but it does the job and for me scours feeds going right back to the year 2000! No, that’s not a typo. The year 2000!

Here’s proof: https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/anthropologists-spies/

Check the date on that article just received in Thuderbird’s RSS reader.

Hot stuff!