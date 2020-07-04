The Water of Life – We’ve got it pretty good (in the early 21st century)

Yes, there’s a pandemic. Yes, the US is showing signs of unrest and instability. But still, we’ve got it pretty good in Canada.

I came to this conclusion after fixing the kitchen sink, which, if you have been reading my past few posts, broke underneath the counter and spilled water out onto the floor.

Before my dull-witted self realized the simple solution, I used a bucket to catch the tap water and rinse dishes before throwing them in the dishwasher.

It was a major inconvenience, especially since we need to wash our hands so often and ramp up our sanitation during the pandemic.

But the incident made me realize a few things.

First, we have a lot of water in the 21st century. I feel that future generations will look back with amazement at how we waste water.

When I had to empty the bucket in the toilet, this necessitated my conserving like crazy. It wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. And I realized that if anyone ever invented a portable water purifier as effective as civic purifiers, they might be onto something very lucrative.

For the future will most likely treat water like oil. Carefully, cautiously.

India and China are already fighting over water. And it’s only going to get worse.

The incident also made me think of my father. His father died when he was just a kid so my dad being the only male child had to shoulder all the responsibility for doing home repairs.

This was the 1930s – 40s when men were expected to do certain things, and no rewriting of history will change that fact. Contrary to the current “white privilege” narrative circulating these days, my dad earned every penny he made… the hard and honest way.

Dad became quite the handyman by the time I came along. But again, without a male role model during those tightly defined times, he learned the hard way. And these days, with the pandemic making it next to impossible to get a handyman or handywoman in the home, I got a taste of how he must have felt.

No fun.

After not really knowing what to do and countless internet searches giving bogus advice, the solution finally came to me. It was so simple that I felt like an idiot. But then again, nobody really taught me too much about plumbing.

Turns out all I had to do was manually tighten a gasket. Voila. No more leaks! Nothing to order through Amazon, etc.

So it all turned out fine. And it made me think.

Be thankful for the little things and take nothing for granted.

Try living without a kitchen sink for a day or two and you’ll see what I mean!