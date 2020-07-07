Some thought provoking images about important if imperfect victories

Earlier today I did a Google Images search for “Victory Bonds.” These are some of the more memorable and provocative images I found. Not really sure what prompted me to do this search. But when I finished my roomie cried out, “WE WON THE WAR!” Unbeknownst to me, she was watching some old WW-II footage on TV in the adjacent room. And unbeknownst to her, I had just completed this search.

A mild coincidence, perhaps. Or maybe, just maybe it points to something larger. After all, we’re always at war in some shape or form. At least, that’s how the French postmodern Michel Foucault saw it.

I post these images for their socio-historical info. It’s easy to look back and judge, especially when we see such obvious and often harmful stereotypes being perpetuated here. But I would suggest that we, today, have just as many unexamined biases that pass by the media radar, quite undetected.

What do you think?