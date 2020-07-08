I might be taking a sabbatical of sorts…

Just My Stuff

Goofing around with my old computers I came across a sci-fi/fantasy novel I began around 1997.

In those days I was living in an old, run-down apartment that used to be the Ottawa train station master’s home. It was a noisy and sometimes volatile place. Not exactly an ideal abode to begin a creative venture. But then again, maybe it was.

On the plus side, I could be myself without worrying too much about what my ‘conventional’ neighbors thought because frankly, most of the people in that building were anything but conventional. Myself included.

Quite possibly this book was ripped off in the early stages but I’m not sure. It seemed as if some…