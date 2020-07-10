The Koran – Are all religions the same?

The Koran¹ is the Holy Book of the Muslims, believed to be the word of God sent through the angelic messenger Gabriel to the apparently illiterate Mohammed. According to tradition, Mohammed recited the revelations to his aids who set them to writing.

The translation of the Koran into non-Arabic languages is not sanctioned by some conservative Muslims, although more liberally-minded Muslims seem to favor translations of their scripture into several different languages.

In Lebanon, a pop music star was given a five-year prison sentence for setting verses of the Koran to his songs.

The Koran incorporates much of Jewish and Christian scripture but with significantly different meanings. Jesus, for instance, is not depicted as the son of God. Instead, Jesus and his mother Mary are apparently sent to provide good examples for mankind.

Koranic teaching says Jesus, as a respected prophet did not die by crucifixion and his death contributes nothing towards the salvation of Mankind (Surah 3:38-50).

Not unlike Jewish Scripture (Old Testament) but in contrast to the Christian New Testament, a holy war (jihad) where one kills in defense of the Muslim faith is sanctioned in certain circumstances.

Polygamous marriage is sanctioned in the Koran. That is, one man may have several wives. One woman, however, may not have several husbands.

Unlike the New Testament which upholds monogamous marriage until death, the Koran says it is rightful for men to have sex with their wives and also female slaves.

It may be tempting even attractive for some to hope that all religions are the same but when we take time to actually look at what the holy books say, glaring differences just cannot be ignored. These differences may become even more obvious when we spend time – not as tourists but as residents – among the living peoples of different religions.

Having said this, an interesting story about different faiths has remained with me over the years.

In his book Prayer of the Warrior, the Catholic writer Michael H. Brown talks about an alleged apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Virgin Mary apparently tells Catholic pilgrims that a Muslim man living in a small Yugoslavian village is a saint. According to this tale, all the Catholics were shocked to hear that a non-Catholic man was favored by God.

—

¹ See Wikipedia for alternate spellings: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qur%27an